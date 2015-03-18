Ad
Hollande and Merkel in Minsk - EU diplomats expect them to take a lead in sanctions talks (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Two options on Russia sanctions at EU summit

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Economic sanctions on Russia are likely to be extended shortly after Thursday’s (19 March) summit or in June despite objections, diplomats say.

The leaders’ draft conclusions, dated Monday (16 March) and seen by EUobserver, still have a blank space on the thorny subject.

But diplomatic sources say pre-summit consultations have narrowed down two options.

The first is to announce already this week that the measures, which expire in July, will be rolled over until the end o...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

