Scandal brews round Cyprus central bank chief

Cyprus president Nicos Anastasiades called Sunday (15 March) for the removal of the country’s central bank governor, Chrystalla Georghadji, amid suspicion of conflict of interest and blackmail of MPs.

Anastasiades asked the country’s attorney general "to examine the evidence and activate specific clauses of the constitution in order to remove Georghadji from her post", the president’s spokesman said.

Georghadji has faced pressure after revelations that her estranged husband is a l...