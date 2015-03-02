The US energy pivot and Europe’s oil dilemma

On 5 December 2014 oil prices hit a new five-year low.

Since then, prices slumped further, dipping below the $50 mark, before bouncing back to a low $60 in late February after oil majors began announcing cuts in their capital expenditure.

Some of the factors that led to 2014’s summer highs of US$110 per barrel have been removed: high demand, decreased supply and a strong US dollar.

The US is now bringing online its oil resources and this is having a structural impact on ...