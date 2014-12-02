Putin says will not build South Stream gas pipeline

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has said he will no longer build the South Stream gas pipeline due to EU opposition.

He made the announcement in Ankara on Monday (1 December) at a press briefing with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“We believe that in the current conditions Russia cannot continue with the realisation of this project [South Stream],” Putin said.

“Bearing in mind that you need to construct the pipeline under the Black Sea, we cannot begin construction so...