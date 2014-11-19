Ad
Labour leader Ed Miliband: A shift to the right? (Photo: labour.org.uk)

UK's Labour party takes up anti-EU migrant stance

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The UK's main opposition Labour Party on Tuesday (18 November) announced plans to crack down on EU migrants amid a heated debate on in the issue across the political spectrum.

Labour wants EU nationals in Britain to be entitled to out-of-work benefits only after two years.\n \nThe party also promised another 1,000 border guards should they win in the elections. Visiting Americans, Australians and Canadians would be charged £10 each to help cover the extra policing fees.

UK makes €25 billion profit from EU migrants
