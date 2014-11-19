UK's Labour party takes up anti-EU migrant stance

The UK's main opposition Labour Party on Tuesday (18 November) announced plans to crack down on EU migrants amid a heated debate on in the issue across the political spectrum.
Labour wants EU nationals in Britain to be entitled to out-of-work benefits only after two years.\n \nThe party also promised another 1,000 border guards should they win in the elections. Visiting Americans, Australians and Canadians would be charged £10 each to help cover the extra policing fees.
The move i...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
