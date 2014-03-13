Ad
Merkel says economic sanctions will hurt Russia most (Photo: Bundesregierung)

Merkel: Comparing Crimea to Kosovo is 'shameful'

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday (13 March) told the Bundestag it is "shameful" to compare the independence of Kosovo with the referendum for independence in Crimea and called on Russia to stop its actions in Ukraine or face economic sanctions.

"In Kosovo we had years in which the international community had no power to intervene while Slobodan Milosevic carried out his ethnic cleansing. Nato then decided to act alone because Russia continuously blocked any UN mandate on Serb...

