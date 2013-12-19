Protesters call for EU reform near summit venue

As EU leaders descended upon Brussels for the summit, trade unions and members of the public have staged protests against what they describe as erosion of democracy.

“Democracy is nothing without the control of the budget by the people,” Raf Verbeke, one of the organisers, told this website on Thursday (19 December).

Verbeke said demonstrators had gathered to air grievances on the EU's fiscal compact on national budgets, secret negotiations on the EU-US free trade pact, loss of jo...