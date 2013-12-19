Protesters call for EU reform near summit venue

As EU leaders descended upon Brussels for the summit, trade unions and members of the public have staged protests against what they describe as erosion of democracy.
“Democracy is nothing without the control of the budget by the people,” Raf Verbeke, one of the organisers, told this website on Thursday (19 December).
Verbeke said demonstrators had gathered to air grievances on the EU's fiscal compact on national budgets, secret negotiations on the EU-US free trade pact, loss of jo...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.