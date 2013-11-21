UK allowed US to trawl data of Britons

The former UK government under Tony Blair granted the US intelligence service, the National Security Agency (NSA), permission to spy on millions of Britons not suspected of any wrongdoing.
A joint investigation by The Guardian and Channel 4 News revealed on Wednesday (20 November) that the electronic dragnet swept up emails, IP addresses, fax and mobile numbers.
A memo dated from 2007, leaked by former US intelligent agent Edward Snowden, says UK officials secretly agreed to widen...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
