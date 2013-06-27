Deal on longterm EU budget after last-minute talks

EU negotiators Thursday reached a last-minute political agreement on the 2014-2020 budget, sparing the EU the embarrassing prospect of hosting a jobs-focused summit without being able to commit money to fighting unemployment.

Following torturous negotiations over recent weeks, officials announced a breakthrough just hours before leaders come to Brussels for their June summit.

"This is a good deal for Europe," said European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso.

Martin Sch...