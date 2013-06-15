Trade and tax issues to dominate this WEEK

EU-US trade relations will take centre stage at a meeting of eight of the world's wealthiest nations in Northern Ireland on Monday.

Hopes that the UK, hosting the international event, can announce the launch of the talks were raised after France on Friday withdrew its promised veto from the negotiating table after winning concessions concerning the rights to protect its film industry.

The other major issue on the G8 table is tackling tax evasion by requiring the disclosure of the ...