Attack on labour: The Belgian showcase

The European Commission’s threat to fine Belgium may look absurd, but it’s actually worse. It’s a showcase for an attack on social rights.

On Wednesday (29 May) the commission released its recommendations for member states’ economic and budgetary policies, opening the crucial phase of this year’s 'European Semester'. And this year, it is increasing the pressure considerably to make member states implement reforms, not least of labour markets.

Economic affairs commissioner Olli Re...