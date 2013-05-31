Ad
euobserver
The commission wants Belgium to introduce major structural reforms by 2014 (Photo: O Palsson)

Attack on labour: The Belgian showcase

Opinion
by Kenneth Haar, Brussels,

The European Commission’s threat to fine Belgium may look absurd, but it’s actually worse. It’s a showcase for an attack on social rights.

On Wednesday (29 May) the commission released its recommendations for member states’ economic and budgetary policies, opening the crucial phase of this year’s 'European Semester'. And this year, it is increasing the pressure considerably to make member states implement reforms, not least of labour markets.

Economic affairs commissioner Olli Re...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

France says Brussels 'cannot dictate' economic policy
Brussels gives seven states more time to fix budgets
EU national recommendations at a glance
The commission wants Belgium to introduce major structural reforms by 2014 (Photo: O Palsson)

Tags

Opinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections