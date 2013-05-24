Cyprus bank accuses troika of misleading EU ministers

The Cypriot central bank has said eurozone finance ministers were misled by a critical report on money laundering on the island.
The report in question is a four-page summary of a longer study written by Moneyval, a unit of the Strasbourg-based Council of Europe, and Deloitte, a US accountancy firm.
The summary was drafted on behalf of the "troika" - the European Central Bank, the European Commission and the International Monetary Fund - and circulated to ministers on 14 May.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
