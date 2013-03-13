European health improvements unequal, WHO says

Europeans are living longer but health inequalities between men and women, countries and population segments are in some cases getting worse.

The conclusions were made by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in its European health report 2012 published on Tuesday (13 March).

“There are persistent and widespread inequities in health across the region, which in some cases are worsening,” said Zsuzsanna Jakab, WHO regional director for Europe, in a statement.

The report spans 53...