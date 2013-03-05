Money laundering probe boosts prospect of Cyprus bailout

The EU has moved closer to a €17.5 billion bailout for Cyprus after the Mediterranean island on Monday (4 March) agreed to audit its banks to assess implementation of anti-money-laundering rules.

Following the meeting of eurozone finance ministers, Eurogroup President Jeroen Djisselbloem said it is his "understanding" that a private company will undertake the investigation.

But for their part, Cypriot officials have indicated it will be carried out by Moneyval, an intergovernment...