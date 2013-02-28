Ad
Schulz: 'Deficits are forbidden at the European level' (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Schulz issues ultimatum on EU budget

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

European Parliament chief Martin Schulz said Thursday (28 February) that MEPs will only open negotiations on the next long-term budget once member states agree how to fill the around €17 billion gap in this year's budget.

"Nothing can happen without [solving] the major problem of the European Union today. The budget of 2013 is in a deficit," he said during a press conference in Dublin.

He added that he had told the Irish EU presidency, heading up the budget negotiations, that they...

