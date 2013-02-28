Italian President demands respect in Germany

Italian President Giorgio Napolitano has, while on a trip to Germany, demanded respect for Italy and cancelled a meeting with the German opposition leader after he mocked Italian election results.
The gaffe-prone Peer Steinbrueck from the Social-Democrat party, who is challenging Chancellor Angela Merkel in general elections in September, had told a party rally in Potsdam that he was "appalled, to some extent, that two clowns have won the elections in Italy."
He added that one of...
