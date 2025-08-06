Confusion in Brussels over details of Trump tariff deal

Confusion continues to reign over the detail of an EU-US deal on trade tariffs, while US president Donald Trump has warned that the bloc could still face 35-percent tariffs if it fails to make good on an ambitious $600bn investment target.
On Tuesday (5 August), European Commission trade spokesperson Ol...
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.