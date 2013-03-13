Why austerity is failing in Europe

Until recently, Brussels has supported primarily front-load austerity measures.

When President Hoover tried similar policies in 1930s America, a severe recession morphed into a devastating Great Depression. Is Europe following in the footprints?

On Monday (11 March), the President of the European Commission Jose Manuel Barroso, urged the EU leaders to stay the course on debt reduction and economic overhauls.

Ireland and Portugal have benefited from tough turnaround program...