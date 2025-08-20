Senior European rabbi: Israel still the 'good guys' in Gaza war

Many Israelis didn't care about Palestinian suffering, but they were still the "good guys", a leading European rabbi has said.
Everybody knows what's happening in Gaza, rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt told EUobserver, referring to the daily reports and images of dead civilians, starving children, and demolitions in mainstream and social media....
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.