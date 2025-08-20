Ad
Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt at the EU Parliament (in Brussels in 2019). 'The Israelis don't really have the eyes and the ears to see the suffering on the other side of the border' (Photo: EU Parliament)

Interview

Senior European rabbi: Israel still the 'good guys' in Gaza war

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Many Israelis didn't care about Palestinian suffering, but they were still the "good guys", a leading European rabbi has said. 

Everybody knows what's happening in Gaza, rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt told EUobserver, referring to the daily reports and images of dead civilians, starving children, and demolitions in mainstream and social media. 

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

