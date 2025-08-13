Ad
'Famine is unfolding before our eyes,' the Gaza appeal said (Photo: EU Commission)

Eight EU states boycott Gaza 'famine' appeal to Israel

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Eight EU member states did not sign a statement calling for Israel to halt "famine" in Gaza — undermining any threat of sanctions.

The foreign ministers of Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Poland, and Romania opted not to join

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

