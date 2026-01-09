Ad
Michael Keary, international relations scholar and EU policy expert: 'The US has raised the regulation of technology from a trade issue to a national security issue. I think that's kind of the big picture here' (Photo: Michael Keary)

Interview

What's behind US attacks on EU tech rules? National security and AI weapons

by Owen Carpenter-Zehe, Brussels,

The US under Donald Trump (and his Big Tech backers) is increasingly hostile to the EU digital rulebook, attacking regulation it sees as harming its companies.

This regulatory conflict, however, can be seen beyond a mere trade or minor consumer product dispute, but through the lens of the US national security plans. 

...

Owen Carpenter-Zehe is a junior reporter from the US at EUobserver, covering European politics.


Owen Carpenter-Zehe is a junior reporter from the US at EUobserver, covering European politics.


