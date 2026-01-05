Ad
euobserver
The Grok AI model offers a so-called 'spicy' mode, which allows adult users to generate sexually suggestive images. An EU commission spokesperson said: 'This is not spicy. This is illegal. This is appalling. This is disgusting. This is how we see it. And this has no place in Europe' (Photo: Abdelrahman Ahmed)

Brussels looking into X’s Grok over flood of sexualised deepfakes

EU & the World
Digital
by Owen Carpenter-Zehe, Brussels,

The European Commission confirmed on Monday (5 January) it is looking into xAI's, parent company to

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the WorldDigital

Author Bio

Owen Carpenter-Zehe is a junior reporter from the US at EUobserver, covering European politics.

Related articles

Tensions boil over in wake of EU landmark €120m fine against X
What is Europe doing about deepfake porn? Not enough
EU opens investigation into possible AI-related breaches from Google
Politics ads still appearing on Meta platforms, despite ban
Irish election deepfake AI video shines light on lack of EU-wide rules
How Europe’s far right used unlabelled AI to win votes — and now writes the rules
EU rejects US claims of ‘censorship’ over tech rules after visa bans
The Grok AI model offers a so-called 'spicy' mode, which allows adult users to generate sexually suggestive images. An EU commission spokesperson said: 'This is not spicy. This is illegal. This is appalling. This is disgusting. This is how we see it. And this has no place in Europe' (Photo: Abdelrahman Ahmed)

Tags

EU & the WorldDigital

Author Bio

Owen Carpenter-Zehe is a junior reporter from the US at EUobserver, covering European politics.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureExplainerEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnStakeholderInsightInterviewPodcastMagazineBook ReviewPollLetterNewsletter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections