Artists and songwriters need updated EU copyright law for AI, parliament committee says

A European Parliament report on copyright and AI, calling for updated laws, transparency in AI training, and artist compensation, was passed in committee on Wednesday (28 January).
Owen Carpenter-Zehe is a junior reporter from the US at EUobserver, covering European politics.
