Ad
euobserver
Lithuania last December withdrew from Ottawa Convention prohibiting the use, stockpiling, and production of anti-personnel mines (Photo: State Border Guard Service / Lithuania)

Lithuania sounds alarm over possible arms-smuggling balloons from Belarus

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Lithuania has warned that balloons, currently used to smuggle cigarettes over the border from Belarus, could soon be repurposed to transport weapons, as Vilnius considers deploying anti-personnel mines along their shared border.

Rustamas Liubajevas,

EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Europe's €800bn militarisation - 'peace through strength' or path to war?
Russian 'terrorism' in Poland spurs calls for further EU sanctions
How Baltic firms secretly fuel Russia's 'shadow fleet'
EU proposes phasing out high-risk foreign tech, targeting China
EU needs to build 'drone wall' fast - and exclude Hungary and Slovakia for now
Lithuanian far right party considers joining Patriots for Europe group
EU planning 20th Russia sanctions for fourth anniversary of war
Lithuania last December withdrew from Ottawa Convention prohibiting the use, stockpiling, and production of anti-personnel mines (Photo: State Border Guard Service / Lithuania)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureExplainerEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnStakeholderInsightInterviewPodcastMagazineBook ReviewPollLetterNewsletter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections