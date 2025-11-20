Ad
Polish foreign minister Radek Sikorski at the EU Council in Brussels on Thursday (Photo: EU Council)

Russian 'terrorism' in Poland spurs calls for further EU sanctions

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

France and Poland want more Russia sanctions before 2026, but mini-action on 'shadow fleet' tankers is more feasible given the short time left. 

Poland's Radek Sikorski and France's Jean-Noël Barrot were among those calling for a 20th round of Russia sanctions before the end of the year, when EU foreign ministers met in Brussels on Thursday (20 November)....

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

