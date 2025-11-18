EU navies should stop Russia's oil tankers, France and Germany say

EU navies should seize more Russian 'shadow fleet' tankers and amp up diplomatic pressure on dodgy flag-issuing states, France and Germany have said.
"Operations such as the interception of the Pushpa/Boracay by French authorities a month ago ... are rendered necessary [by Russia's actions]," France said in an informal paper ahead of an EU foreign ministers' ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
