Ad
euobserver
Former EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell (right) visiting warships in the EU's anti-Houthi 'Aspides' mission in the Red Sea, which could help track shadow fleet vessels in future (Photo: EU Council)

EU navies should stop Russia's oil tankers, France and Germany say

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU navies should seize more Russian 'shadow fleet' tankers and amp up diplomatic pressure on dodgy flag-issuing states, France and Germany have said.

"Operations such as the interception of the Pushpa/Boracay by French authorities a month ago ... are rendered necessary [by Russia's actions]," France said in an informal paper ahead of an EU foreign ministers' ...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

New EU Russia sanctions target LNG, tourism and child-abductions
How Baltic firms secretly fuel Russia's 'shadow fleet'
EU names Emirati and Chinese firms in new Russia sanctions
EU sets 2030 deadline to be battle ready against Russia
Listen: France seizes Russian-linked tanker as unidentified drones appear over Germany
EU building legal grounds to stop Russian 'shadow fleet' ships
Follow the 77 Russia oil tankers to join EU blacklist
Russia's nuclear-arms threats: all bark, no bite
Undersea cables: How Russia and China stoke Nato fears
Former EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell (right) visiting warships in the EU's anti-Houthi 'Aspides' mission in the Red Sea, which could help track shadow fleet vessels in future (Photo: EU Council)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureExplainerEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnStakeholderInsightInterviewPodcastMagazineBook ReviewPollLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections