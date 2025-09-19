New EU Russia sanctions target LNG, tourism and child-abductions

The EU is to stifle Russian liquid gas imports and tourism in its next sanctions, while blacklisting oil smugglers and those who brainwash kidnapped Ukrainian children.
The 19th round of Russia sanctions is to see "a prohibition [from 2027] on the purchase, import, or transfer, directly or indirectly into the Union of liquified natural gas (LNG) originating o...
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.