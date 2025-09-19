Ad
Kyiv after Russia's full invasion in 2022: Hungary and Slovakia have delayed previous EU sanctions (Photo: Emilio Morenatti)

New EU Russia sanctions target LNG, tourism and child-abductions

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU is to stifle Russian liquid gas imports and tourism in its next sanctions, while blacklisting oil smugglers and those who brainwash kidnapped Ukrainian children.

The 19th round of Russia sanctions is to see "a prohibition [from 2027] on the purchase, import, or transfer, directly or indirectly into the Union of liquified natural gas (LNG) originating o...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

