EU waiting for Germany on sanctions, in growing anti-Israel mood

The EU is waiting for Berlin to give the green light for Israel trade sanctions, following a new push for action by the EU Commission.
The German ambassador to the EU, Thomas Ossowski, declined to take the floor in the EU Council in Brussels on Wednesday (17 September), when most member states issued their first reactions on Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.
To read this story, log in or subscribe
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.