Israel eligible for EU science money, despite blowing up Gaza university

The Israeli defence ministry can keep getting EU science grants despite blowing up Gaza's largest university on Monday (15 September), but anti-Israel cultural boycotts were "antisemitism", the EU Commission has said.
Israel's defence ministry received €100,000 of EU taxpayers' money in 2023 from the Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.
To read this story, log in or subscribe
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.