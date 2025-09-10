Germany under pressure, as EU chief turns against Israel

EU capitals have been taken aback by EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen's call for Israel sanctions, putting Germany and Italy under pressure.
Von der Leyen, a German conservative who had been Israel's leading EU apologist in the past two years of the Gaza war, made the U-turn in her State of the Union speech in the European Parliament in Strasbourg on W...
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.