Many left-leaning MEPs wore red and stood in protest at Gaza deaths during the plenary debate on Wednesday (Photo: EU Commission)

Germany under pressure, as EU chief turns against Israel

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU capitals have been taken aback by EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen's call for Israel sanctions, putting Germany and Italy under pressure.

Von der Leyen, a German conservative who had been Israel's leading EU apologist in the past two years of the Gaza war, made the U-turn in her State of the Union speech in the European Parliament in Strasbourg on W...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

