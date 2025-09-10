Ad
euobserver
The EU faces an existential "fight for its future", Ursula von der Leyen warned MEPs in Strasbourg on Wednesday (Photo: European Commission)

MEPs attack von der Leyen on US trade, despite Israel U-turn

EU & the World
by Benjamin Fox,

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen warned MEPs that the EU faced a "fight for its future" in her annual "State of the Union" speech on Wednesday (10 September), which focused on foreign policy and trade threats.

Last year, the start of von der Leyen's second term was accompanied by two reports ...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Germany under pressure, as EU chief turns against Israel
Trump trade deal was 'best available', senior EU official says
EU delays US trade levies despite confusion over car tariffs
The EU faces an existential "fight for its future", Ursula von der Leyen warned MEPs in Strasbourg on Wednesday (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections