Israel has launched an offensive in Gaza City. Last month, a global monitor announced famine was officially unfolding in the town (Photo: UN Women)

EU warns against Gaza-bound aid flotilla

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission has warned against Gaza-bound flotillas to deliver desperately needed humanitarian aid, amid widespread starvation in the enclave.

"We don't encourage flotillas like this, because, basically, they can escalate the situation and they also put their participants at risk," Eva Hrncirova, a European Commission spokesperson, told reporters i...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

