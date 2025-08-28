Gaza-bound aid flotilla set to sail from Spain

Activists are launching a new flotilla in an effort provide Gaza with much needed aid and supplies.

The announcement on Wednesday (27 August) by the Global Solidarity Flotilla says its aim is to break Israel's blockade of the Gaza Strip by delivering food supplies by boat.

Alexis Deswaef and vice-chair of the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) said the boat will embark from Barcelona on 31 August.

"This international action is the citizen response to the inaction of our governments in the face of this genocide," he said in a statement.

Similar efforts over the summer by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition saw Gaza-bound boats in June and July.

The June departure of the British-flagged Madleen involved climate activist Greta Thunberg, who was later arrested and deported by the Israelis.

Thunberg accused Israel of illegally kidnapping her and other activists on the boat, while it was in international waters.

The July departure was also intercepted by the Israelis in international waters.

The latest effort follows a damning report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), which stated that close to a quarter of Palestinians in Gaza are experiencing famine.

It means more than 500,000 people starving, which is expected to rise to more than 640,000 within six weeks.

Israel has since refuted the findings and is demanding the IPC retract its report amid claims it is Hamas-led propaganda.

The IPC spans some 21 aid groups, UN agencies and organisations funded by the Canada, the European Union, Germany and the UK. It was initially set up in 2004 for use in Somalia.

Aid agencies had also earlier this month accused Israel of weaponising aid as food distribution sites under the US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) come under deadly fire.

Some 859 Palestinians have been killed around GHF sites since it began operating, they said.





