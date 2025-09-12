Ad
The Austrian ski resort of Lech used to be a favourite destination for the Russian elite (Photo: Aurelio Lech)

One Russian to get his Austrian hotel back in EU sanctions review

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Just one relatively small-time businessman is to get his French real estate and Austrian hotel back when the EU rolls over its Russia blacklist, in a defeat for Moscow's EU lobbyists and lawyers.

The 50-year-old Pavel Ezubov is to get his frozen assets and EU visa perks back when the decision, which was agreed by EU ambassadors in Brussels on Friday (12 Septem...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

