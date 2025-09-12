Pro-Putin Slovak PM vetoes sanctions, wants more EU money

Slovakia's prime minister Robert Fico is to veto new Russia sanctions, while demanding more EU cash, despite corruption scandals.
"I will not support a new sanctions package until the European Commission will propose more realistic proposals, how to harmonise harsh climate goals we have with the need to produce cars," he told press in Bratislava on Thursday (...
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.