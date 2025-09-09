Russian mogul amps up anti-EU sanctions war

A reported €1bn carrot for Spain, a €14.5bn stick for Luxembourg, lobbying by Hungary and Slovakia, anti-EU lawsuits, and media spin, as Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman tries to get off Europe's blacklist.
The 61-year-old Russian-Israeli tycoon was put under an EU asset freeze and visa ban in 2022 (four days after Russia fully invaded Ukraine) on gro...
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.