Listen: Putin warns foreign troops in Ukraine would be ‘legitimate target’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned today, Friday 5 September, that any foreign troops deployed to Ukraine before a peace agreement is signed would be treated as “legitimate targets” by Moscow’s forces. This statement comes hours after 26 of Ukraine’s allies pledged to send troops as part of a so-called “reassurance force”.

But what does this “reassurance force” entail, and how does it fit with Putin’s threats?

While speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok Putin also dismissed the idea of international peacekeeping forces even after a final settlement, though he said Russia would respect any treaty to end the war.

The warning or threat came shortly after European leaders met in Paris to discuss long-term security guarantees for Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron announced that 26 of Ukraine’s allies, out of a coalition of 35 countries, had pledged to form a “reassurance force.” Which according to Macron would not be deployed on the frontline but would operate on land, at sea or in the air once a ceasefire or peace agreement is in place, with the aim of preventing renewed Russian aggression.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the announcement, describing it as the first serious step toward securing Ukraine after the war. Macron said the plan is not about waging war against Russia but about ensuring stability and security.

The United States has indicated it is willing to participate, though details remain unclear. Macron and the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed that US backing is essential to make the initiative credible.

Some European countries, including Germany, Spain and Italy, have not pledged troops, focusing instead on financing, arming and training Ukraine’s forces. Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte warned that Russia could threaten other European countries and stressed the importance of deterrence.

This discussion marks a shift from Europe’s focus on supporting Ukraine during the war to preparing for the day after the war ends. Security guarantees are meant to reassure Ukraine that Western support will continue, even if the battlefield changes.

The coalition also highlights divisions within Europe. While some states are willing to commit troops, others are limiting their role to financial and logistical support and the reliance on US involvement underscores how central Washington remains to European security.

At the same time, Russia continues to reject any external guarantees for Ukraine and has stepped up drone and missile strikes. Ukraine’s air force reported intercepting 84 out of 112 drones launched overnight on Thursday.

So what comes next?

Negotiations over the reassurance force are set to continue, with details of US participation to be finalised in the coming days. Zelenskyy has called for direct talks with Putin, but Moscow has given no sign it is ready for such a meeting.

European leaders have warned that if Russia delays peace talks, sanctions could be increased. At the same time, signs are emerging that Russia’s war-driven economy is beginning to slow, with officials warning of stagnation if high interest rates persist.

For now, the Paris summit shows that Europe and its allies are preparing for a post-war Ukraine, although there is no peace in sight yet.