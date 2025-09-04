Listen: Lisbon’s funicular tragedy brings back ignored workers’ safety warnings

On Wednesday evening, Lisbon’s historic Glória funicular derailed on its route between Restauradores Square and the Bairro Alto climb in the city centre. The yellow-and-white tram came off the tracks, crashed into a building and toppled over.

The result was catastrophic: at least 17 people were killed, and 18 were injured, including a child. Five are in critical condition. But what led to the horrific accident and why are workers’ unions not convinced by the official explanation?

Witnesses described the tram as out of control before it hit the building with “brutal force” they said the brakes weren’t working. While the other estimated reason seems to be a problem with the connecting cable system.

Emergency crews worked for more than two hours to remove passengers from the wreckage. And the authorities confirmed that many of the victims had foreign surnames, meaning tourists were among the dead.

Portugal’s president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Prime Minister Luís Montenegro and Lisbon’s mayor Carlos Moedas all expressed condolences. Today, Thursday was declared a day of national mourning. Leaders across Europe including Ursula von der Leyen, Pedro Sánchez and Antonio Costa, also offered sympathy.

The Glória funicular has operated since 1885 and is one of Lisbon’s most popular attractions. It carries around three million passengers a year. Each of its two cars can hold about 40 people at a time and are linked by a steel cable system.

Carris, Lisbon’s public transport company, insists maintenance protocols had been followed with monthly, weekly and even daily checks. But unions say safety warnings were ignored, blaming years of budget cuts and under-investment in Lisbon’s ageing transport network.

Now, Lisbon’s funiculars are classified as national monuments and play a key role in the city’s identity, tourism and transport. But this accident highlights the strain placed on old infrastructure as Portugal experiences record numbers of visitors.

It also raises questions about safety standards. Despite the workers’ claims that warnings went unheard, officials insist inspections were carried out regularly.

And the accident has of course entered the political debate as Lisbon votes in local elections on October 12th, with Mayor Moedas, who is running for re-election, now facing tough questions about safety and investment in the city’s transport. So the crash is expected to dominate the electoral campaign.

So what’s next on this?

The next few hours are critical for the injured for sure. Public prosecutors have launched a formal investigation into the cause of the derailment. Police and safety inspectors are examining the wreckage and the track. Lisbon’s city council has suspended operations of the other funicular and trams in the city until further checks are completed.

For now, the priority is identifying the victims, supporting their families and restoring public confidence. But the broader issue of investing in safe transport remains unresolved and the upcoming elections will focus less on tourism development and more on the debate about accountability and public safety.



