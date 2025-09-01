Ad
euobserver
The EU delegation offices in Kyiv damaged by a Russian rocket attack (Photo: Katarina Mathernova )

EU sets 2030 deadline to be battle ready against Russia

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is setting a 2030 deadline to plug all the military gaps throughout the European Union as war rages in Ukraine.

The proposal will be out...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Follow the 77 Russia oil tankers to join EU blacklist
EU embassy attack in Kyiv spurs on Russia sanctions
The EU delegation offices in Kyiv damaged by a Russian rocket attack (Photo: Katarina Mathernova )

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections