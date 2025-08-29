Ad
euobserver
The EU Council building in Brussels lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag (Photo: EU Council)

EU embassy attack in Kyiv spurs on Russia sanctions

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Thursday's (28 August) Russian airstrikes on Kyiv and beside the EU embassy there have redoubled Europe's appetite for new sanctions.

EU defence ministers meeting informally in Copenhagen on Friday condemned the Russian strikes, which killed 23 civilians and damaged the EU mission and the HQ of the British Council, a cultural-exchange institute.

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

France, Germany, Britain to reimpose Iran sanctions after talks falter
US explored energy deals with Russia during Ukraine peace talks
How Orbán plans to survive 2026
Moscow says no to US and EU plan for boots on ground in Ukraine
The EU Council building in Brussels lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag (Photo: EU Council)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections