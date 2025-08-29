EU embassy attack in Kyiv spurs on Russia sanctions

Thursday's (28 August) Russian airstrikes on Kyiv and beside the EU embassy there have redoubled Europe's appetite for new sanctions.
EU defence ministers meeting informally in Copenhagen on Friday condemned the Russian strikes, which killed 23 civilians and damaged the EU mission and the HQ of the British Council, a cultural-exchange institute.
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.