Russian president Vladimir Putin (l) with US president Donald Trump at a meeting of the 'G20' club of nations in Osaka, Japan, in 2019 (Photo: Kremlin)

EU prepares new Russia sanctions despite Hungary opposition

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU is preparing more Russia sanctions despite US peace talks and Hungary's objections.

"We will work on a 19th package of sanctions", EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday (11 August) after chairing a

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

