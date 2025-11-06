Russia’s nuclear-arms threats: all bark, no bite

Russian talk of a 'Poseidon' nuclear strike on Belgium ironically exposed how far it was from ever using an atomic weapon.
Former president Dmitry Medvedev threatened to make Belgium "disappear" on 29 October on X, while boasting about a new nuclear super-torpedo named Poseidon and a nuclear-powered missile named Burevestnik.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
