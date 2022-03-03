Putin and the threat of a tactical nuclear attack

Vladimir Putin's threat of extreme violence in the face of possible Nato provocation has rightly raised the issue of the use of nuclear weapons, and it has come as a shock worldwide.
It causes particular concern for anyone in Europe under the age of 40 with little memory of Cold War Europe and even less knowledge of the nuclear strategies of those times.
There is still a common view that nuclear weapons are all about maintaining a degree of stability through a balance of terror: ...
Paul Rogers is Emeritus Professor of Peace Studies at Bradford University and an Honorary Fellow at the UK’s Joint Service Command and Staff College. He wrote extensively on nuclear issues in the 1980s, including three editions of The Guide to Nuclear Weapons.
