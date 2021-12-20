Ad
euobserver
The effects of the bad management of the Covid-19 crisis are clear: high unemployment, unaffordable prices, low wages, and the extensive 'précarisation' of working and living conditions (Photo: Shamballah)

Covid has exposed decades of poor EU decisions

Health & Society
Opinion
by Heinz Bierbaum, Brussels,

In these times of unprecedented social and economic challenges, the EU must self-critically rethink decades of poor decisions.

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and its social, economic, and human consequences has demonstrated the failure of the neoliberal policy model. The Left is fighting to change the current reality, which only serves to widen the gap between countries and exacerbates inequalities.

The idea that market liberalisations are the answer to the political and eco...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Heinz Bierbaum is president of the European Left.

Related articles

The Left: No more 'sorry', we want vaccine-fiasco inquiry
Hypocrisy of S&D and Left MEPs on fossil-fuel gas pipelines
Scholz would be foolish to rule out a left-wing coalition
The effects of the bad management of the Covid-19 crisis are clear: high unemployment, unaffordable prices, low wages, and the extensive 'précarisation' of working and living conditions (Photo: Shamballah)

Tags

Health & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Heinz Bierbaum is president of the European Left.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections