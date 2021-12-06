Biden's democracy summit and gig workers in focus This WEEK

As Covid-19 infections are on the rise across Europe, and member states debate whether mandatory vaccination is necessary in their country, the EU is ramping up work in an end-of-the-year political rush.
Senior EU officials will participate in the summit for democracy on Thursday (9 December) hosted by US president Joe Biden.
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen was invited to co-chair a leaders' session at the conferen...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
