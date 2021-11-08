Belgians urged to work from home as EU infections soar

Belgium has urged people to start working from home again due to surging Covid infections, as Europe grapples with the pandemic's fourth wave.

"We have to implement measures ... especially tele-working, from Monday [8 November]," Belgian health minister Frank Vandenbroucke said on local radio broadcaster de Ochtend on Friday.

"We must act now … if this surge continues we will exceed the critical number of 500 people in intensive care, by all accounts a terrible scenario," he added...