Asylum seekers dread new EU camps on Greek islands

Fears surrounding future EU-funded camps on the Greek Aegean islands are contributing to a mental health emergency among asylum seekers, with some fleeing to the mainland.

"If it will be the same as it is now, I prefer being returned to Afghanistan and killed by the Taliban," said Mohammed, a 39-year old father of three young daughters.

Mohammed, who asked not to have his last name published, spoke to EUobserver on Tuesday (7 September) in Lesbos.

Asked why he would rather ...