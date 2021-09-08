Ad
euobserver
Mavrovouni RIC was set up as a temporary site on Lesbos island after fires destroyed Moria one year ago on 8 September. It is still under construction. (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Asylum seekers dread new EU camps on Greek islands

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Lesbos,

Fears surrounding future EU-funded camps on the Greek Aegean islands are contributing to a mental health emergency among asylum seekers, with some fleeing to the mainland.

"If it will be the same as it is now, I prefer being returned to Afghanistan and killed by the Taliban," said Mohammed, a 39-year old father of three young daughters.

Mohammed, who asked not to have his last name published, spoke to EUobserver on Tuesday (7 September) in Lesbos.

Asked why he would rather ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Greek island community-run refugee shelters under threat
Greece closes humane camp for refugees, sends them to Moria
Asylum seeker stuck almost three years in Moria camp
Between the lines, Europe's new Moria unfolds
Mavrovouni RIC was set up as a temporary site on Lesbos island after fires destroyed Moria one year ago on 8 September. It is still under construction. (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections