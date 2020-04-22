Russia's 'fake cures' putting EU lives at risk

Russia and China are still carpet bombing Europeans with coronavirus lies, the EU foreign service has warned.
Some Russian content on "fake cures" was "particularly concerning and malicious" due to its "potential to inflict tangible harm on people's health", the EU diplomats said in a new report on Monday (20 April), seen by EUobserver.
"Kremlin-backed disinformation ... contradicts official WHO [World Health Organisation] guidance", they said.
This included 'news' by Russ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
