Ad
euobserver
Kremlin-backed disinformation 'contradicts official WHO guidance' (Photo: Kerimcan Akduman)

Russia's 'fake cures' putting EU lives at risk

EU & the World
Health & Society
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia and China are still carpet bombing Europeans with coronavirus lies, the EU foreign service has warned.

Some Russian content on "fake cures" was "particularly concerning and malicious" due to its "potential to inflict tangible harm on people's health", the EU diplomats said in a new report on Monday (20 April), seen by EUobserver.

"Kremlin-backed disinformation ... contradicts official WHO [World Health Organisation] guidance", they said.

This included 'news' by Russ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldHealth & Society

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Russia's top coronavirus 'fake news' stories
Nuclear arms race threat after EU rebukes Iran
China spy suspect had EU permission to work as lobbyist
Kremlin-backed disinformation 'contradicts official WHO guidance' (Photo: Kerimcan Akduman)

Tags

EU & the WorldHealth & Society

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections