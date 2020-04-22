Russia's 'fake cures' putting EU lives at risk

Russia and China are still carpet bombing Europeans with coronavirus lies, the EU foreign service has warned.

Some Russian content on "fake cures" was "particularly concerning and malicious" due to its "potential to inflict tangible harm on people's health", the EU diplomats said in a new report on Monday (20 April), seen by EUobserver.

"Kremlin-backed disinformation ... contradicts official WHO [World Health Organisation] guidance", they said.

This included 'news' by Russ...