Libya is test of EU geopolitics, ex-UN inspector says

Chinese drones smuggled in by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) doing battle with Turkish drones.

Growing numbers of covert foreign troops to operate high-tech equipment.

Egyptian and Emirati air strikes.

Old warplanes and helicopters rebuilt with parts from former Soviet states smuggled in by Egypt and the UAE.

And legions of Toyota trucks, used to bear machine guns, brought in by sea by Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

"That's the story of Libya today,...