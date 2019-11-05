Ad
In the Royal Palace of Belgium, King Philippe is trying to find a way out of the political deadlock (Photo: Cloudywind)

Belgium's political deadlock is complete

by Koert Debeuf, Brussels,

After 163 days since the Belgian elections of 26 May nothing has moved in the formation of a new government.

On Monday 4 November the two so-called "pre-informators", Rudy Demotte and Geert Bourgeois, offered their resignation to King Philippe as they could not see a way out of the deadlock.

In the usual system of government formations in Belgium the King appoints first an "informator" to see which coalition is possible.

Once the coalition is clear, the King appoints a "f...

